Microsoft adds more features to Windows 365 Boot and Switch cloud PC services

In September 2023, Microsoft announced that both Windows 365 Boot and Windows 365 Switch were generally available. Windows 365 Boot lets employees sign into a Windows 11 PC and they can be switched into their own personalized Cloud PC. Windows 365 Switch lets users switch from a Cloud PC to a local Windows 11 PC and vice versa.

Today, Microsoft announced it is testing some new features for both Windows 365 Boot and Switch in a public preview. One is a new dedicated mode for Boot. Microsoft states:

You can now log in to your Windows 365 Cloud PC from your designated company-owned device. You’ll be able to seamlessly log in to your Windows 365 Cloud PC from Windows 11 login screen using passwordless authentication methods like Windows Hello for Business.

Users can also switch their Cloud PC profiles with this new dedicated mode, along with showing a profile picture for their login or lock screen and more.

Another improvement for Windows 365 Boot is designed to keep people from waiting for the login process to complete if there is some kind of network issue or an incomplete setup:

New smart logic proactively informs users to resolve network issues or complete app setup so they can experience a smooth login to their Cloud PC.

Finally, users can make changes to certain local PC settings like their audio, display, and more while they are still logged into their cloud PC on Windows 365 Boot.

Windows 365 Switch users can now directly disconnect from their cloud PC from their local PC. This can be handled by going to the Local PC selection and then clicking on Task view. They can then right-click on the Cloud PC button, and finally select the Disconnect option. There's also a new indicator on the bottom of a user's desktop that shows “Cloud PC” and “Local PC” when you switch between the two platforms.

There's no word on when these and other public preview features for Windows 365 Boot and Switch will become generally available.