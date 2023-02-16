Tiny11 brings debloated Windows 11 to ARM64 devices

Earlier this month, we covered the release of Tiny11, a lightweight Windows 11 for devices that do not meet minimum hardware requirements or have less powerful hardware and puny drives. Now, by popular demand, the developer released Tiny11 for ARM64 devices.

Tiny11 for ARM64 allows installing debloated Windows 11 on low-powered devices, such as Raspberry Pi4. Also, you can use it on ARM-powered Windows machines or Apple Silicon-based Macs. The project might also come in handy when experimenting with swapping Android with Windows on the Surface Duo that recently received a new set of drivers.

The developer behind Tiny11 aims to deliver a comfortable computing experience "without bloat and clutter" of a standard Windows installation. The mod requires significantly less drive space and offers reduced resource consumption without notable trade-offs that can cripple your workflows.

Important: Like the stock Windows 11, Tiny11 requires activation with a genuine license key. You can activate the operating system with any Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, or 7 key made for the Professional SKU (the project is built upon Windows 11 2022 Update Professional). Those interested in using Tiny11 on their primary machines should also consider all potential implications and risks of installing modified software. Learn more about Tiny11 in the recently published mini-FAQ.

You can download Tiny11 for ARM64 from the Internet Archive, and the standard version for "regular" computers is available here.

Update: If you get an error saying the installation cannot complete, press Shift + F10 and type msoobe to bypass the issue.

