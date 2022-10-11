Start11 1.3 adds customizable Start button and ungrouping for centered taskbar, more

Stardock has released a new major update for the Start11 app. For those unfamiliar, Start11 is one way to fix all the things people do not like in Windows 11. The app lets you restore the classic-looking Start menu, enable ungrouped icons, put the taskbar at the top of the screen, and customize the visuals. The latest release improves existing features and adds a bunch more.

Start11 1.3 lets you replace the standard Start menu button with another icon when using the centered taskbar. Also, the centered taskbar now supports icon ungrouping, something previously available only when you align the taskbar to the left. Another notable change is the ability to rename shortcuts in the Windows 10 and 11-styled Start menus. You can rename tiles and icons or keep them blank, whatever floats your boat.

It is worth noting that Start11 is designed to work with retail builds of Windows 11 (stable releases) and Windows 10. Start11's features are not supported on Windows 11 Insider Preview builds.

Start 11 version 1.3 is available for free for existing customers. You can get the app for $5.99 on the official Stardock website or Steam. Start11 is also a part of the Object Desktop bundle that includes programs such as Fences, Start10, Groupy, SoundPackager, DeskScapes, and Multiplicity. Owners of Start8 and Start10 can upgrade to Start11 with a discount.

Disclaimer: Neowin's relationship with Stardock