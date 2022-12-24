You can now relive Windows 95 on Windows 11 and 10 with latest WindowBlinds 11 update

A couple of days ago, Stardock released its latest update to WindowBlinds 11 with version 11.0.1.0. The latest release brings a major update that many long-time Windows lovers and enthusiasts would enjoy. The software development team has added a new "Windows Classic" skin which basically re-skins your Windows 10 and Windows 11 with the Windows 95 theme. The changelog mentioning this feature reads:

Added Windows Classic Skin

A preview of all available skins in WindowBlinds 11 is also provided as you can see in the image below:

The reskin looks pretty compelling overall. Here are a couple more examples, one with winver, and the other inside File Explorer:

We also include a few other sub-styles for the Win8 skin. These are the default, XP, Vista, and Windows 8 preset. This is not new and was already available previously.

WindowBlinds 11 went public beta earlier in the year. In case you haven't been following, here's what's new in it:

Automatic dark mode

Enhanced high-DPI support for new skins

Marketplace browser for skin library

Autoscaling for legacy skins to improve visual fidelity

Designed for Windows 10 and 11

You can download WindowBlinds 11.0.1.0 from Neowin or from Stardock's official website. You can also download the entire Object Desktop package. Object Desktop includes programs such as Fences, Start10, Groupy, SoundPackager, DeskScapes and Multiplicity.

