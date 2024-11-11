X is testing a free version of Grok AI chatbot in select regions

X is testing free access to its AI chatbot Grok. Until recently, Grok was exclusive to paying users on X’s Premium and Premium+ tiers. However, TechCrunch reports that free access to Grok is now available to users in New Zealand, indicating that the platform may be loosening this restriction in certain regions.

There are, however, limitations to this free tier. According to a researcher, users have a query quota of 10 questions within two hours using the more powerful Grok-2 model and 20 questions within the same timeframe with the lighter Grok-2 mini model. In addition, free access limits users to three image analysis questions per day.

To qualify for free Grok access, X accounts need to be at least seven days old and have a linked phone number. This move coincides with recent advancements in Grok's capabilities. In August, xAI, the company behind Grok, launched Grok-2, which has image generation features powered by Black Forest Labs' FLUX.1 model. Just last month, Grok gained the ability to understand images as well.

Offering a free version of Grok could be a strategic move by Musk’s xAI team to rapidly expand its user base and collect feedback on the tool’s performance. By making Grok more accessible, xAI is positioning Grok to compete with popular AI models like ChatGPT, Claude, and Google’s Gemini. This move also taps into the large, active community on X, which could serve as a valuable data source for refining Grok’s capabilities.

While it’s uncertain if free access to Grok will become permanent or expand beyond New Zealand, the current test suggests that X is exploring ways to engage a broader audience. If successful, this approach may lead to increased adoption of Grok and a stronger competitive edge for xAI in the AI chatbot space.