The Grok AI standalone app is now available in the US for iOS users

In a recent development, Grok, previously available only within the X app, is now available as a standalone app in the US. Last month, X made Grok AI available to free users. Previously, the AI was only accessible to X users who had a Premium subscription. Although, with limitations, free users can now use Grok AI and its generative capabilities. Now, users can download the Grok app on their devices and use it independently of the X app.

Grok has rapidly grown to be one of the top AI generative chatbots, capable of generating images and giving more casual, funny, and more importantly, up-to-date responses. After its launch in 2023, Grok has received multiple upgrades. Its limited availability as a part of the X app or website was a significant barrier to broader adoption. To use Grok, users had to have an X account and access it through X's app or website. The launch of the standalone app addresses this issue.

The Grok app is now available in the US, Australia, and India. However, only iOS users can download the app from the App Store, and there is no information about an Android version or its global availability. The Grok app is currently in beta and for now, and has landed for the US users but it is accessible exclusively to Apple users. The description of the Grok app on the App Store reads "designed to be maximally truthful, useful, and curious."

Key features include access to the latest Grok 2 model, image generation, real-time information, conversational tone, writing assistance, weather and restaurant cards, privacy focused output, and a lock screen widget. Interested users can download Grok AI from the App Store for their iPhone or iPad.