Xbox 360 gets a final discounted digital games list, Xbox Series X|S gets Blades background

There's no doubt that Microsoft's Xbox 360 was the most successful of the company's many game consoles since the Xbox division launched in 2001. One of the features of the Xbox 360 that is still fondly remembered is its user interface, with its distinctive "Blades" design.

Well, as it turns out, people who own an Xbox Series S or X console can now go back in time, at least partially, with a new dynamic background. It shows the familiar Xbox 360 Blades along with some subtle animations that resemble that console's power button.

Takes you back, doesn’t it?



Enjoy some sweet nostalgia with the new Xbox 360 Blades dynamic background, available today. pic.twitter.com/AYElkktM9K — Xbox (@Xbox) July 16, 2024

Microsoft posted a quick look at the Xbox 360 Blades dynamic background on the official Xbox X account. Here's what you need to do to get the background

Press the Xbox button on your controller to open the guide.

Navigate to Profile & system > Settings > General > Personalization > My background > Dynamic backgrounds.

Choose Xbox 360 Blades under Featured or Xbox dynamic backgrounds

Select the background art you want using the A button.

This new background has been launched in a fairly ironic period for people who still own the Xbox 360. In less than two weeks, those owners will no longer be able to purchase games, DLC packs or other content from the Xbox 360 store. The store, along with the web-based Xbox 360 Marketplace site at marketplace.xbox.com will shut down on July 29.

Until then, owners of the Xbox 360 will be able to enjoy some deep discounts on digital games that are not backward compatible with the Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S consoles. The Xbox Wire site has the final list of the currently discounted games. Also, you can purchase some Xbox 360 apparel items for a limited time.