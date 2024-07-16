A near final build of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been leaked on torrent sites

Developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment recently announced that their long-awaited third-person shooter Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has gone gold and will officially be released as planned on September 9. Unfortunately, a nearly finished build of the game has been leaked and found its way onto pirate torrent sites.

Eurogamer reports that many people have downloaded and played the game's build and uploaded videos of gameplay from that version on YouTube. It added that Saber Interactive is attempting to shut down these videos via YouTube copyright strikes, but that has not stopped many from viewing what could be considered spoilers for the game's single-player storyline and campaign.

There's no word on how the leaked build of Space Marine 2 got on the internet, and Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment have not commented on the situation so far.

Besides the single-player campaign, which can also be played by up to three people in co-op, Space Marine 2 will also have two more gameplay modes. One is another three-player co-op mode called "Operations," where you will be able to select from six different Space Marines classes, along with lots of customization options for players.

The other mode is Eternal War. It's an online competitive mode in which two teams of six players each battle it out on a number of different maps and three different game types. Saber Interactive has also confirmed it will support dedicated services for its online modes.

While Saber initially announced that it would release an online public beta for the game before the launch, the developer later revealed that it had decided to cancel that beta test. The developer stated it wanted to concentrate on polishing the full game and getting rid of any remaining bugs and issues before the planned release on September 9. The game will be available for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms.