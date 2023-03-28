Xbox Alpha Skip-Ahead channel receives update with audio, network, system fixes.

Microsoft has released a new update (2308.230323-2000) to the Alpha Skip-Ahead channel for Xbox Insiders. The update doesn’t bring any big features as is sometimes the case but it does bring a number of fixes which are worth outlining. The fixes relate to audio, network, and system issues. As always, there are some known issues but it seems like this list has shrunk a bit over time.

Fixes Implemented Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build: Audio Fixes to address an issue where headset audio channels were reversed with a heavy right balance when set to Dolby Atmos. Network Fixed an issue where network speeds were significantly slower than expected with recent updates. System Fixed an issue where the console could shut down unexpectedly when managing game and app updates.

Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note: Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.



Known Issues We understand some issues have been listed in previous Xbox Insider Release Notes. These items aren’t being ignored, but it will take Xbox engineers more time to find a solution. Audio We have received reports of users experiencing intermittent issues with audio across the dashboard, games, and apps. Note : If you experience issues with audio, please submit feedback via Report a Problem immediately with the “Reproduce with advanced diagnostics” option. Select the category “Console experiences” then “Console Audio Output Issues” and include the following information: When did the issue start? After a console update, reboot, resume, etc. Did you lose audio just in the game/app or system audio as well? Does changing the audio format resolve the issue? If yes, what was the format before and after? Does rebooting resolve the issue? What does your setup look like? Equipment, layout, etc. And any additional information you can provide to reproduce the problem.

My Games & Apps Titles in collection may incorrectly appear with a “trial” tag. TV/Display Some users have reported that the console is displaying at the incorrect resolution on boot. We are aware and investigating. Note : If you encounter this behavior, please ensure that you submit feedback via Report a Problem immediately. Please include the make/model of you TV/Display in the description. Workaround : Restarting the console via the Power menu (Holding down the Xbox button displays the power menu) should resolve the behavior. If not, ensure you are looking at the troubleshooting here, specifically the section about ensuring your TV firmware is up to date.



If you’re an Xbox Insider and need any help or just want to engage with the rest of the community, there is an official Xbox Insider subreddit. If you need to report an issue to Microsoft, you can find out how to do that here.