Xbox Free Play Days offers Far Cry 5, Marvel's Midnight Suns and more to try this weekend

It's time to play some Xbox games for free this weekend during Xbox Free Play Days. From now until Sunday, March 26 at 11:59 pm Pacific time (2:59 am Eastern time on March 27), Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play the full versions of Far Cry 5, Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition, and Bassmaster Fishing 2022: Classic Edition.

Ubisoft's Far Cry 5 is set in a fictional part of Montana, where you have to deal with a fanatical cult that has taken over a large part of the state. The open-world shooter game is also available at an 85 percent discount this weekend. You can get it for just $8.99 for its standard edition, and $13.49 for the Gold Edition.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is a darker look at the Marvel comic book universe. If you enjoy the Firaxis' tactical strategy RPG game during its free period. It is also available at a 50 percent discount, with the Enhanced Edition priced at just $34.99, and the Legendary Edition, which includes the game's Season Pass DLC content, is priced at $49.99.

Finally, Bassmaster Fishing: 2022 Bassmaster Classic takes players to the lake for some hardcore professional fishing action. If you like this fishing sim for free, you can get the game for a 60 percent discount. You can buy the Deluxe Edition of the game for $17.99 or the Classic version for $19.99.