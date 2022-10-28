Xbox spoils gamers with four Free Play Days titles this weekend

Typically, Microsoft gives Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers access to three games every weekend to play for free. This week, the company is spoiling gamers with access to four titles: Dead by Daylight, Ghostrunner, Thymesia, and Dolmen. As it's Halloween on Monday, Microsoft has also decided to let gamers extend the fun until 11:59 p.m. PDT on Monday.

In addition to the glut of games and extended playing period, Microsoft is offering up to 60% off the titles, the deals that are available are as follows:

To start playing the free games, switch on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S and head to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store. From there, enter the Gold member area and find the Free Play Days collection and start downloading your titles.

Microsoft says that any increments to your Gamerscore or achievements that you earn will be retained on your account. If you decide to buy the games, it means you won’t have to re-earn the achievements.