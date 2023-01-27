Assetto Corsa Competizione, Lawn Mowing Simulator, and Train Sim World 3 on Free Play Days

Microsoft has announced that Assetto Corsa Competizione, Lawn Mowing Simulator, and Train Sim World 3: Deluxe Edition are available this weekend as part of Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. The titles will be available until 11:59 p.m. PDT on Sunday and carry discounts of up to 65% off for those who decide to buy.

To begin playing the games, head to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S console. From there, go to the Gold member area to find the Free Play Days collection and begin downloading whatever you want to play. If you decide you like any of the games, you can buy them with the following discounts:

Assetto Corsa Competizione Standard Edition ( $39.99 SRP ) at 65% off: $13.99 (Free Play Days)

Lawn Mowing Simulator Standard Edition $19.99 (Free Play Days)

Train Sim World 3 Standard Edition $49.99 (Free Play Days) Deluxe Edition ( $59.99 SRP ) at 40% off: $35.99 (Free Play Days)



Describing each of the games, Microsoft writes:

Assetto Corsa Competizione Welcome to Assetto Corsa Competizione, the official GT World Challenge videogame. Thanks to the extraordinary quality of simulation, you will experience the atmosphere of the GT3 championship while competing against official drivers, teams, cars, and official circuits reproduced to the highest quality ever seen.

Lawn Mowing Simulator Mow lawns and grow your business. Experience the beauty and detail of mowing the Great British countryside in Lawn Mowing Simulator, the only simulator that allows you to ride an authentic and expansive roster of real-world licensed lawn mowers from prestigious manufacturers including Toro, SCAG and STIGA as you manage your business.

Train Sim World 3: Deluxe Edition Fire up the engine, pick up a shovel, and increase the power with your own locomotives in Train Sim World 3! Chug through 1950s Liverpool with classic steam locomotives, launch out of London in Britain’s fastest train, haul heavy cargo through California with powerful diesels, and spark at high speed across Germany. Train Sim World 3: Deluxe Edition features four detailed routes, eleven different locomotives, and the Training Center, perfect for those new to the world of trains.

Should you decide to play any of the free games this weekend, any increments to your gamerscore or any achievements that you earn will be retained on your account. That way, you won’t have to re-earn them again if you ever decide to buy the games.