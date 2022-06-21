Xiaomi announces its first ARM-based Windows tablet

Xiaomi is no stranger to Windows computers. The Chinese manufacturer has a solid portfolio of Windows laptops with different price tags and capabilities, and now there is one more somewhat exotic option. Xiaomi has announced the Xiaomi Book S, a 2-in-1 hybrid tablet with Windows 11 and an ARM processor.

The Xiaomi Book S follows the well-established formula of hybrid tablets Microsoft first introduced with its Surface Pro devices. It is a 12.4-inch tablet with a 16:10 screen, 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution, and a modest 60Hz refresh rate. The manufacturer says the display reaches a peak brightness of 500 nits and supports an active stylus.

What makes the Xiaomi Book S stand out in a crowd of hybrid Windows tablets is the CPU choice. Xiaomi decided to ditch traditional Intel chips in favor of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2. It is not the newest nor fastest processor from Qualcomm (it was actually announced in September 2020), but it still offers decent performance and allows reducing the final price.

An older processor is not the only corner Xiaomi had to cut to lower the price to €699. The manufacturer also ditched the cellular modem, leaving Wi-Fi the only connectivity option available for potential buyers. Hence, the Xiaomi Book S falls out of the "Always Connected PC" device category.

On the upside, for €699, buyers get the tablet and a keyboard, so there is no need to spend more money on additional accessories unless you want the Xiaomi Smart Pen stylus, which is sold separately.

Xiaomi Book S Display 12.4-inch, 2560 x 1600 pixels, 500 nits

100% DCI-P3, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Processor 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 RAM 8 GB LPDDR4X Storage 256 GB SSD Battery 38W with a 65W charger

Up to 13.5 hours of video playback Ports 1x USB-C, 3.5 mm audio jack, microSD reader Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 Dimensions 294 x 197 x 8.95 mm, 720g

11.5 x 7.7 x 0.3 inches, 1.58 lb Operating System Windows 11

Would you consider a hybrid Windows tablet with a last-gen ARM processor for a lower price? Share your thoughts about the Xiaomi Book S in the comments.