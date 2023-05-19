You can stop waiting; there will be no Windows Insider preview builds this week

It's a very rare week when there are no Windows Insider builds to download on any of the preview channels. However, this will be one of those weeks. Microsoft has confirmed that it does not plan to launch any Windows Insider builds today or for the rest of the week.

It's the big announcement: no #WindowsInsider preview builds are releasing this week.



Have a great weekend wherever in the world you may be! pic.twitter.com/mtLXj1zd1q — Windows Insider Program (@windowsinsider) May 19, 2023

The news, as always, came from the company's Windows Insider Twitter account. The reveal didn't offer an explanation for this decision.

The last Insider Preview release was on May 11, when Microsoft released new Release Preview builds for Windows 10, Windows 11 (original version), and Windows 11 (current version). It released a build for the Beta channel on May 9. The last builds for the Canary and Dev channels were launched on May 4.

It's possible that Microsoft is getting ready to launch the big "Moment 3" update very soon for all Windows 11 users, and that the Windows team is too busy to work on the Insider channels at the moment. However, this is just pure speculation on our part.

Microsoft did release a new Windows Subsystem for Android version to members of the Insider program earlier this week. It added features like package verification for apps with anti-virus protection, along with a way for app developers to change and allocate memory for their apps to get better performance.

We expect to hear a lot about what Microsoft has in mind for the future of Windows in just a few days when the company starts its annual Build developers conference. That will happen starting May 23 and you can expect full coverage from us about the big announcements