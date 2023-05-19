Bing Chat updates this week include video overlays, privacy improvements, and more

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced some new Bing Chat related features and improvements for other mobile apps like SwiftKey, Skype, the Edge mobile app, and the Bing app itself. Today, the company outlined a rather long list of new Bing Chat features and improvements it has added to the chatbot AI during the past seven days.

In a blog post, Microsoft confirmed that its previously announced chat history feature for Bing Chat is now available for every user. Here's a quick breakdown of what you can expect:

Bing now remembers the history of previous chat threads and displays them on the right-hand side of the chat window. From here, you can return to any previously saved conversation and pick up where you left off. Chat history also has controls that allow you to easily delete, rename, export, or share a conversation with others. Names of chats are based by default on the first query in the thread.

Microsoft also confirmed some previously revealed export features, which now allow people to save chats and download them in a text, Word, or PDF file.

Microsoft also stated that some Bing Chat answers to questions will have the AI generate a chart. That might happen if you ask Bing Chat what the current stock price is for a company, or if you want to rank the populations of cities.

Other answers to questions might also result in a video from Bing Chat. Microsoft says:

When this happens, you can now click on the video to launch a full-screen video overlay. If it includes timestamps, these will appear on the right and you can use them to navigate inside the video.

The Bing Chat team has also continued to optimize answers to recipe-related questions and has also improved auto-suggested words when typed in for a question. It added some fixes to the Bing Chat Share feature that was causing the answer, and not the question as well, to be displayed in the Share dialog.

Finally, some improvements have been made to the Bing Chat sidebar in the Edge browser:

Chat in sidebar can summarize and answer questions about documents viewed in the Edge browser—whether online or on your PC. When you ask questions about content on your PC or private content that is otherwise not part of the search index, Bing chat will not record any logs of these conversations. With the introduction of chat history, you’ll also notice these conversations also do not appear as part of your history.

We would expect more Bing Chat info to be revealed next week as part of Microsoft's Build 2023 conference.