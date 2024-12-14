YouTube app on TV getting 'parent code' feature to control kids' content

YouTube is rolling out a new "parent code" feature on its TV app, giving parents more control over what their kids watch on YouTube. According to Google's support page, once enabled, the PIN will be required to:

Watch YouTube content when signed out.

Access accounts for older members of your household (typically over 13 years old).

Remove accounts from the TV device.

This feature is particularly handy since YouTube Kids is being phased out on smart TVs, and the regular YouTube app is taking over. While YouTube offers some parental controls, like Restricted Mode, which filters out mature content, the parent code provides an extra layer of security.

Parents have been requesting this feature since YouTube transitioned to the regular app on smart TVs. Many expressed concerns that their children might inadvertently access inappropriate content. The parent code should alleviate these concerns and give parents greater peace of mind when their children use YouTube on TV. Google states:

We hope this change gives you added comfort in knowing kids cannot use accounts and features on your smart TV that aren’t meant for them, while also making recommendations in your profile more relevant to your interests rather than what you previously watched together as a family.

The new feature is rolling out gradually over the next few days. Once available, parents can set up the code by opening the YouTube app on their smart TV, selecting "Settings" from the homepage, and then choosing the "Parent code" tab.

YouTube's introduction of a parent code for TVs reflects the growing trend of online platforms prioritizing parental controls. This PIN system gives parents a valuable tool for managing their children's screen time and content access, emphasizing the need for a diverse approach to online safety.