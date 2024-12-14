dbrand's Killswitch case reveals a 360-degree mockup of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo hasn't shared many details about the Switch 2 console. It has only been confirmed that a successor to the Nintendo Switch will be announced in March 2025. The company has also revealed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be backward compatible, meaning users will be able to play games made for the original Nintendo Switch on the Switch 2 console.

While most details are kept under wraps, dbrand, a company popular for selling custom vinyl skins and cases, has revealed a bunch of details about the Nintendo Switch 2, including a 360-degree mockup.

The mockup is showcased on dbrand's placeholder page for the Nintendo Switch 2 Killswitch case. On the front, you will see dbrand's Killswitch case applied to the Switch 2 device, which keeps the controls and the screen safe while remaining detachable. If that was not enough, dbrand CEO Adam Ijaz spilled interesting details about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 device.

GIF by dbrand

In an interview with The Verge, Ijaz disclosed that dbrand has access to the actual dimensions of the device based on a 3D scan of the real hardware. According to Ijaz, the dimensions of the upcoming Switch 2 suggest that it will be both larger and taller than Nintendo's Switch OLED. dbrand's CEO revealed that the Nintendo Switch 2 is 270mm wide, 116mm tall, and 14mm thick. For comparison, the Nintendo Switch OLED is 242mm wide, 102mm tall, and 13.9mm thick, as per the official spec sheet.

It is also said that the kickstand measures around half of the console's height. New magnetic joycons are detachable with a button on the back, and the Killswitch case is also designed to mimic the same. There is also a new "C" button below the "Home" button, which Ijaz has no idea about.

When asked about the launch date, dbrand's CEO said that he is "genuinely unsure" about the release timeline but revealed that "Dbrand is working toward a late March or early April release for its case."