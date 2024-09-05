YouTube rolls out new parental supervision feature for teens

YouTube announced this week it is launching a new feature focused on parental supervision of teenage accounts. The optional feature allows parents to link their YouTube account to their teen's account in order to gain insights into their online activity on the platform.

Once linked, parents will receive notifications about their teen's channel activity such as new video uploads, subscriptions, and comments posted. Parents will also get email alerts about significant events like starting a live stream. However, YouTube says linking the accounts will not affect what content is recommended to teens through the algorithm.

With the new supervision tools, parents can see when their teen privately uploads videos or changes the privacy settings of existing uploads. While teens will still have control over their own channel and privacy settings, parents can now stay informed about their online behavior.

YouTube developed the feature with input from its Youth and Families Advisory Committee. It builds upon existing parental controls for younger children below age 13. The new controls are meant for teens who are of legal age to use online services but may still benefit from parental guidance.

Starting this week, parents will be able to access the new supervision options through YouTube's Family Center. They can link their account to their teen's account and gain insights. Importantly, the account linking does not allow parents to change their child’s age on the platform, as YouTube relies on the age information provided during account registration.

The feature will roll out globally to users over the coming weeks. YouTube also provides extra resources to help parents guide teens on responsible content creation.

The announcement comes as tech companies face more regulation around minor usage of social platforms. YouTube sees over 100 million young viewers each month across its kids and teen-focused products and controls.