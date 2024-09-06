YouTube is working on a new tool that will help you detect AI generated voices and faces

In this age of AI, it is increasingly important to verify whether the content that you are viewing is original or AI-generated. AI has evolved so much that it is getting pretty hard to tell the difference between what's original and what's AI.

Thankfully, YouTube is developing a new technology that will help its users spot authentic songs. In an official blog, YouTube announced that this technology is being built within Content ID (a system that it uses to identify copyrighted material). This new tool will assist users in determining whether they are listening to an original song or one that's been cloned using AI.

This feature could reassure users that the songs they are listening to on YouTube are genuine, rather than some AI-generated knockoff. YouTube is collaborating with multiple partners to refine this tool, and they plan to launch the pilot program early next year. If all goes according to plans, then the feature could roll out widely soon after.

YouTube has also revealed that it is "developing new technology that will enable people from a variety of industries, from creators and actors to musicians and athletes, to detect and manage AI-generated content showing their faces on YouTube." The tool will help identify AI-generated content that uses deepfakes of celebrities or creators without their consent.

YouTube says:

These two new capabilities build on our track record of developing technology-driven approaches to tackling rights issues at scale. Since 2007, Content ID has provided granular control to rightsholders across their entire catalogs on YouTube—with billions of claims processed every year—while simultaneously generating billions in new revenue for artists and creators through reuse of their work. We're committed to bringing this same level of protection and empowerment into the AI age.

It remains to be seen how YouTube implements this new AI-content detection technology within the platform. In other YouTube news, the platform has recently pushed a new parental supervision control feature for teens that lets parents link their accounts to their children's accounts to gain insights into their online activity.