Grab the Acer Nitro 70 gaming PC with massive discount before it's gone

At the end of July, Neowin posted a deal for the Acer Nitro 70 prebuilt desktop PC because it had just reached its lowest-ever price on Amazon following a $320 discount on its list price. Now, we are letting you know that it has received another significant price cut for a limited time where you'll save $500 off the list price.

To quickly go over some of the specs of this computer, it has an AMD Ryzen 9 7900 12-core processor, B650 chipset motherboard, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics with 12 GB of GDDR6X video memory, 32 GB of DDR5 memory at 4800 MT/s, a 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, 750 watt PSU, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so you can get on playing games or getting to work.

The Acer Nitro 70 comes with an extensive array of ports for connecting your devices, they are as follows:

1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 5 Gbps, Type-C (Front)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 5 Gbps, Type-A Ports (Front)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 10 Gbps, Type-A Ports (Rear)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2x2 20 Gbps, Type-C Port (Rear)

2 x USB 2.0 480 Mbps Ports (Rear)

2 x Audio Jacks (Front)

3 x Audio Jacks (Rear)

1 x RJ-45 Ethernet Port

As a powerful computer, those components will need all the air they can get. With the Acer Nitro 70, you get a 38-liter chassis with air-gulping vents to keep the components cool. It also looks great with red LEDs.

On the software side of things, the Acer Nitro 70 includes the NitroSense utility app with in-game settings, real-time performance monitoring, and more. You can also use it to turbocharge your fans to improve cooling and achieve peak frame rates.

