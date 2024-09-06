Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast will stream on Sept 26th

Microsoft today confirmed that Xbox will be part of Tokyo Game Show 2024. The Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast will stream on Thursday, September 26 at 7 pm JST / 3 am Pacific / 6 am Eastern / 11 am UK. During this event, Microsoft will share games from Xbox Game Studios, Activision, Blizzard Entertainment, and Bethesda. Along with first-party game content, Microsoft will also showcase several games from third-party partners primarily based in Japan and across Asia.

Every year, Microsoft unveils a new Xbox Tokyo Game Show logo to showcase a unique, Japan-inspired theme. For this year's logo, as you can notice in the image above, the iconic Xbox Nexus, a Japanese player, and a lucky black cat have been paired together.

Here's how you can watch the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 broadcast:

You can watch the broadcast on the Tokyo Game Show’s official YouTube channel.

You can also watch the broadcast on select Xbox social channels in Japanese, English, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Malay, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, French, French Canadian, German, Arabic (MSA), Filipino, Hindi, Italian, Maori, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Mexican Spanish, and Turkish.

Microsoft will also broadcast the event with Japanese Sign Language (JSL), Australian Sign Language (AusLan), American Sign Language (ASL), and with audio descriptions in both Japanese and English.

Larissa Hazel, Director, Gaming Integrated Marketing, Asia, Microsoft, said:

"We can’t wait to bring our Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 Broadcast to players from Japan, across Asia, and the world – and to celebrate the amazing games that creators are building for Xbox consoles, PC, and cloud."

During last year's Xbox Tokyo Game Show, Square Enix announced Octopath Traveler II on Xbox, and Microsoft showcased several titles including Palworld, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Japan-set Hakone track on Forza Motorsport, and more.