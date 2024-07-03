YouTube Music app is now supported on Tesla cars with the latest update

YouTube Music recently integrated with Gemini chatbot and the music streaming app is expanding its reach by finding a new home in Tesla electric cars. The latest Tesla software update version 2024.26 includes support for the YouTube Music app among various features.

Using the YouTube Music app in your Tesla will require a $10/month Premium Connectivity subscription from the automaker. The other option is to create a Wi-Fi hotspot using your mobile phone, as per the release notes (via Not a Tesla App).

Listen to over 100 million songs with YouTube Music Premium. Access your Library to see all of your liked and added songs, playlists you created and artists and podcasts you subscribed to. Requires Premium Connectivity or an active WiFi connection.

The update also brings the Amazon Music app to those with a Prime subscription, which also works with a Premium Connectivity subscription or an active Wi-Fi connection to stream songs in your car. Tesla says in the release notes:

Prime members get access to over 100 million songs in shuffle mode, All-Access playlists, plus the largest catalog of top ad-free podcasts. Upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited for full, on-demand access. Requires Premium Connectivity or an active WiFi connection.

This builds on top of Tesla's support for existing music apps, including Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, and Tune In. Tesla software update v2024.26 is currently available to its employees who have access to "wave 1" releases, the outlet reports, adding that it's expected to reach end users in a couple of weeks.

The outlet notes that it's a larger update that brings some of the highly requested features, making it as popular as Tesla's recent Spring Update.

Other than music streaming apps, the update will also display weather and air quality information in the status bar on vehicle center displays. The improved navigation system will let you select sub-destinations (such as a specific airport terminal) when you reach a location to get accurate routing details.

Updated parental controls allow parents to keep a check on their kids driving Tesla vehicles. They can do things like limit speed, limit acceleration, and turn on features like Speed Limit Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Forward Collision Warning. Parents can also configure Night Curfew to get notifications on the phones when the vehicle is driven past curfew.