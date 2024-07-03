Meta Workplace customers can now easily migrate to Microsoft Viva Engage

In May, Meta announced that it will discontinue Workplace, its enterprise social network. Fortunately, Meta is not leaving enterprise customers in the lurch; instead, it is providing ample time for them to prepare and migrate to other services.

You can find the timeline shared by Meta regarding Workplace closure below:

Until August 31, 2025: You will be able to continue using Workplace as usual.

September 1, 2025 - May 31, 2026: Workplace will only be accessible to read and download existing data.

June 1, 2026: Your access to Workplace will be terminated, and your Workplace will be deleted.

Meta has partnered with Zoom to provide a migration path for Workplace customers. Workvivo by Zoom will be the only service to which Workplace customers can officially migrate their data. For other customers, the Workplace Graph API can be used to programmatically export the data from their Workplace instance.

Microsoft has a direct alternative to Workplace called Viva Engage (formerly known as Yammer). Since Meta does not support migrating data from Workplace to Viva Engage, customers have to rely on third-party vendors. Valorem Reply is one such Microsoft partner that offers a service to migrate data from Meta Workplace to Viva Engage. As a Microsoft Modern Work Solutions Partner and a leader in Viva adoption and migration, Valorem Reply has been using its migration tool to move organizations to Viva Engage for the last five years. They recently posted an on-demand webinar in which they discuss transitioning from Workplace by Meta to Viva Engage without much disruption. You can check it out below.

According to SWOOP Analytics, Microsoft Viva Engage is just as effective as Workplace from Meta, if not better, at connecting people and allowing communication to flow. Here's what SWOOP Analytics CEO Cai Kjaer said about Viva Engage.

If you are a Microsoft “shop” you must consider the Viva Suite. Don't let anyone convince you that "Yammer is dead" (now Viva Engage), or "SharePoint intranets are ugly".

You can learn more about Microsoft Viva Engage here.