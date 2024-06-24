YouTube's Stable Volume feature spotted on Android TV and Google TV

Image via Pixabay

It appears that YouTube is expanding its Stable Volume feature to more platforms. As per the latest information, 9to5Google spotted the feature on Android TV and Google TV devices running YouTube v4.40.303.

YouTube started rolling out Stable Volume almost a year ago. Eagly-eyed users were quick to spot the feature but it wasn't exactly known what it was meant to do. Now, it's widely available on mobile devices and balances the volume across YouTube videos.

In YouTube's words: "By default, stable volume is turned on when you’re watching videos on YouTube. Stable volume balances the range between quiet and loud, continuously adjusting volume levels to reduce variations in sound."

However, the option doesn't appear for all videos on the platform and doesn't work for YouTube Music. The outlet noted that Stable Volume is enabled by default on the YouTube app for Android TV and Google TV. While watching a video, you can navigate to the gear icon and find Stable Volume in the Settings.

While the feature is meant to stabilize audio and keep the experience consistent, it can be disabled in certain cases. For instance, if the Stable Volume doesn't give you the desired output or the audio levels in a video are differentiated on purpose to deliver a particular experience.

Nonetheless, the feature adds to the improvements YouTube has made to its TV apps. The video streaming platform rolled out a redesigned video player earlier this year after testing multiple prototypes. The new design puts comments, and other UI elements side-by-side with the video stream instead of obscuring it.

Apart from that, the Google-owned company is also working on a notes feature for videos to let users add more information or caution viewers about misinformation, testing channel QR codes, and a new desktop design. YouTube is turning every stone to make the life of adblockers harder than ever, trying to make it nearly impossible to block ads.