Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will have some fun with its upcoming Bit Party modifier

While we still have a few months to wait until Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches on October 26, Activision is keeping players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty Warzone, and Call of Duty Mobile busy with upcoming content. The Season 4 Reloaded mid-season update is coming for all of those games on June 26.

Activision updated the official Call of Duty blog today with all of the details of the Season 4 Reloaded update. Perhaps the most interesting part of the post is that Modern Warfare III will get a new modifier called Bit Party.

Activision says:

In this Playlist, eliminating enemies inflates your own Operator’s head, with expansion head sizes of small, medium, and large. Get eliminated and your Operator’s head will reset back to small. While having a larger head makes you an easier target, it also confers objective bonuses! The larger your Operator’s head, the more points you’ll earn for eliminating enemies in Team Deathmatch, picking up tags in Kill Confirmed, and holding the objective in Hardpoint. In Domination, bigger heads capture flags more quickly.

In addition to the Bit Party modifier, players will be able to grab some 8-bit inspired operator skins for Ghost, Price, Soap, and Farah, along with some 8-bit weapon skins as well.

Besides Bit Party, Modern Warfare III will add a new 6v6 multiplayer map called Incline that's set in the mountains of Urzikstan. There's also the new Mutation mode, where a team or regular human operators will face off against a team of mutated humans that have some special abilities.

Players of Call of Duty Warzone will also see a location on the map, the Popov Power Plant, be altered due to a new explosion, with new pathways created, and a green chemical mist surrounding it as well. Call of Duty Mobile players will experience the new Zombie Royale mode as players who get killed come back as members of the undead. You can check out everything about the Season 4 Reloaded updates at the blog post.