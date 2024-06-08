YouTube Premium subscribers gets a chance to test the new desktop redesign

YouTube was recently spotted testing a new AI generative feature called "Dream Screen," which helps create custom images and videos for green screen backgrounds. The video streaming platform is also testing a feature called "Dream Track" to let creators generate 30-second soundtracks for YouTube Shorts.

YouTube was also testing a new desktop redesign, which first appeared in April. However, it instantly started receiving negative feedback from people who unexpectedly started using it. The redesign was called off within a couple of weeks of its rollout. It later started rolling out in May and has continued to appear for more users.

Now, YouTube is offering its Premium subscribers the option to opt into the redesign. According to 9To5Google, YouTube Premium subscribers are seeing a prompt on the homepage of the platform with a message asking users to "Share Feedback" on the redesign.

In the description of the redesign, YouTube says that the redesign brings an improved viewing experience and also makes it easier to find related content. Comment access has also been improved. Here's what YouTube says:

Discover an improved viewing experience on YouTube with our redesigned desktop watch page. How to use: Open YouTube in your web browser. You’ll discover a new way to watch videos that not only makes it easier to find related content but also enhances your ability to engage with comments.

If you are a YouTube Premium subscriber, you will see the prompt to enable the new redesign, and once enabled, the new layout will be immediately applied to your web experience. You will also see a "Feedback" button with a nine-question feedback form.

According to the report, the test will run through July 1, and it replaces "Jump Ahead," which was under testing until June 1 in available experiments. You can also opt into the AI-generated "Ask questions" experimental feature by heading over to the YouTube experimental features page.