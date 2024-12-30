New Logitech G PRO 2 Lightspeed ambidextrous wireless gaming mouse gets first discount

Logitech has dropped the price of its recently released G PRO 2 Lightspeed gaming mouse to its lowest price on Amazon. The mouse, which was released at $130, earlier this year, has received its first discount of $10 (purchase link under the specs list below).

The PRO 2 has improvements that include a better DPI range going up to 44000 compared to 25600 in the previous model, a new HERO 2 sensor for better speed and tracking accuracy, and the new LIGHTFORCE switches are optical-mechanical hybrids potentially reducing double-clicking issues.

The only real drawback of this is that the polling rate is locked at 1000 Hz or 1kHz but it can go up to 8000 Hz or 8kHz with a separate optional PRO LIGHTSPEED receiver. The other key tech specs of the Logitech G PRO 2 Lightspeed are given below:

Design : Symmetric, ambidextrous

: Symmetric, ambidextrous Weight : 3.5 ounces (99 grams)

: 3.5 ounces (99 grams) Sensor : HERO 2

: HERO 2 DPI Range : 100 - 44,000 DPI

: 100 - 44,000 DPI IPS : Up to 888 IPS

: Up to 888 IPS Maximum Acceleration : 40G

: 40G Switch Type : LIGHTFORCE switches (optical/mechanical hybrid)

: LIGHTFORCE switches (optical/mechanical hybrid) Programmable Buttons : 4-8 customizable buttons

: 4-8 customizable buttons Report Rate : Up to 1000Hz (1ms)

: Up to 1000Hz (1ms) Wireless Technology : LIGHTSPEED wireless (up to 8 kHz report rate with optional receiver)

: LIGHTSPEED wireless (up to 8 kHz report rate with optional receiver) Wireless Range : Over 10 meters

: Over 10 meters Onboard Memory : Yes

: Yes RGB Lighting : LIGHTSYNC RGB

: LIGHTSYNC RGB Charging Port : USB-C

: USB-C Compatibility: Works with Logitech G HUB software

Get the mouse at the link below:

Logitech G PRO 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, Right- or Left-Handed Mouse with up to 4 Customizable and Switchable Magnetic Side Buttons, 32k DPI Sensor, USB-C Charging, for PC/Mac: $119.99 (Amazon US)

