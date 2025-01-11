Get this Acer Swift X OLED laptop with RTX 4070 for just $1,299

Here is your chance to get a powerful and compact laptop for less. The Acer Swift X 14 with a Core Ultra 7 processor and the RTX 4070 is now available on Amazon with a 24% discount, dropping the price to just $1,299.99.

The Swift X 14 has a 14.5-inch 16:10 OLED display with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, the Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card with 8GB of video memory, and 1TB of fast SSD storage.

The laptop has a rich selection of ports. There are two USB 3.2 Type-A, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4, one HDMI 2.1, one microSD card reader, a headphone jack, and a Kensington lock. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, plus it has a fingerprint reader built into the power button, a backlit keyboard, and a Windows Precision Touchpad.

The Acer Swift X 14 laptop has a 76Wh battery, and the manufacturer promises up to 12 hours of work from a single charge.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.