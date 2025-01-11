Seagate Xbox Storage 1TB Expansion card has dropped to its lowest price on Amazon

If you own a Microsoft Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S gaming console, you will be glad that the 1TB Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion card has dropped to its all-time lowest price on Amazon. The 1TB version is available at a 25% discount, reducing the price from its original $159.99 to just $119.63.

With so many games to play, many gamers often face the issue of their console's storage filling up quickly. This is where expansion storage cards come into the picture. The Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion 1TB variant is a quick and easy way to expand the storage capacity of your Xbox Series S or X console, ensuring that you have ample space for more games.

The 1TB Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion card gets connected to the console via the USB port. Since it is an SSD, it ensures that you can enjoy your games without facing issues such as latency, low load times, stuttering, etc. There is a "Quick Resume" feature that lets you jump between games, and play them instantly from where you left off. It is designed using the officially licensed Xbox Velocity Architecture and offers 3 years of warranty.

You can also check out other HDD deals section. For solid-state drives, navigate to our SSD deals here.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

Check out Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find more tech deals. Also, visit our Deals section to look at some of our previously published deals. Some of them are still relevant, so do not miss out.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.