Samsung launches 'Galaxy Easy Compensation' program to promote recycling

Samsung has introduced a new "Galaxy Easy Compensation" program that is aimed at reducing e-waste and promoting recycling. The program allows Samsung users to sell their Galaxy smartphones year-round. Notably, the "Galaxy Easy Compensation" program will begin on January 14, in the company's homeland of South Korea, with plans to expand to international markets very soon.

Samsung Electronics Korea Vice President Jeong Ho-jin said (Google-translated to English), "We expect that this program will increase the long-term value of Galaxy products and contribute to the circular economy." Under this program, Samsung users can sell their used Galaxy phones anytime without needing to compulsorily buy a new phone. This approach not only allows for reducing e-waste but also helps Galaxy smartphone owners sell their devices at a good price.

The "Galaxy Easy Compensation" program is applicable for the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Flip4, and Galaxy Z Flip3 models. Samsung notes that the applicable models may vary depending on the country.

To participate, customers can head over to the official Samsung.com website and check the estimated price of their Galaxy device on the "Galaxy Easy Compensation" page. If they like the deal, they can apply for the compensation program and then send the product via courier following the simple steps that Samsung has mentioned. Once the product is received, Samsung will then test the phone and based on its condition will mark the device into one of the three categories: Excellent, Good, or Recycle. Customers will then be offered the price based on this assessment.

The entire operation of the program, including used phone collection and compensation is being handled by Samsung's partners "Likewize" in South Korea.