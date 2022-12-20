Wolfenstein: The New Order is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

Epic Games Store's latest giveaway is from Bethesda's old coffers, with Wolfenstein: The New Order by MachineGames coming in as the sixth freebie of this holiday promotion. The title has already been part of a giveaway on the store previously, but this is a great chance for those who missed it back then.

This first-person shooter puts you into the shoes of B.J. Blazkowicz as he fights against Nazis in this alternate universe where the Allies lost WW2. The widely well-received title released in 2014 as a reboot of the classic shooter franchise, winning multiple awards for its combat mechanics and narrative.

Here's how the developer describes the experience:

Intense, cinematic and rendered in stunning detail with id Software’s id Tech engine, Wolfenstein sends players across Europe on a personal mission to bring down the Nazi war machine. With the help of a small group of resistance fighters, infiltrate their most heavily guarded facilities, battle high-tech Nazi legions, and take control of super-weapons that have conquered the earth – and beyond.

You would normally have to pay $19.99 to grab Wolfenstein: The New Order when it is not on sale, but for the next 24 hours, the Epic Games Store is offering it for free to all PC gamers. As the daily freebies continue, the seventh giveaway will be unveiled at 8am PT tomorrow, December 21.