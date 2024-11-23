DEAL: Sony Sonos Yamaha Bose and more subwoofers for Dolby Atmos soundbars, home theaters

Black Friday 2024 sales hit early with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, Shockwafe 9.2.4, and Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems, and more recently, companies like JBL and Polk Audio followed suit with their own discounts on BAR series and MagniFi series. If you are after AVRs, you can check out Denon's S760H and S970H AVRs here.
There are also plenty of subwoofer models on sale this Black Friday across several brands. There are premium options like Monolith's THX Ultra certified 2000-watt 13-inch driver unit or Definitive Technology's 12-inch monster, as well as much more budget-friendly options.
These can be paired up with existing home theaters and soundbars that are compatible with them. Most of them are ported units as they are geared towards higher SPL (sound pressure level) than low-frequency tightness and accuracy.
You can find the full list of featured subwoofer deals below:
-
Monolith THX Ultra Certified 2000 Watt Powered Subwoofer - 13-Inch, Massive Output, Low Distortion, for Studio and Home Theater Systems, Black Ash Finish: $1399.99 (Amazon US)
-
Definitive Technology Descend DN12 12" Subwoofer (2021 Model) - Optimized for Movies and Music, New 3XR Architecture, 1500W Peak Class H Amplifier & (2) Pressure-Coupled 12" Bass Radiators, Black: $839.00 (Amazon US)
-
Bose Bass Module 700 - Wireless, Compact Subwoofer, 12" (Black / White): $699.00 (Amazon US)
-
Bose Bass Module 500, Black, 10": $399.00 (Amazon US)
-
Sonos Sub 4 - Dual 5" x 8" elliptical woofers - Wireless Subwoofer - Black: $679.00 (Amazon US)
-
Sonos Sub Mini - Black - Compact Wireless Subwoofer: $343.00 (Amazon US)
-
Polk Audio Signature Elite ES12 Subwoofer (Black), 12" Long-Throw Woofer with Mineral-Filled Polymer Cone, 300W Class D Amplifier, Front Firing Home Subwoofer, Time-Smart Phase Control: $599.00 (Amazon US)
-
Polk Audio PSW10 10" Powered Subwoofer – Power Port Technology, Up to 100 Watts, Big Bass in Compact Design, Easy Setup with Home Theater Systems, Timbre-Matched with Monitor & T-Series Polk Speakers: $150.17 (Amazon US)
-
Yamaha HS8 Studio Subwoofer, Black: $274.99 (Amazon US)
-
Sony SACS9 10-Inch Active Subwoofer,Black: $198.00 (Amazon US)
-
Pioneer TS-WX010A - Active Subwoofer with Built-in Amplifier, 160 Watts Peak Power, and Compact Design for a Deep Bass: $134.99 (Amazon US)
Get Amazon Prime (or SNAP at 50% off), Audible Plus or Kindle Unlimited, free for the first 30 days.
Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.
As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
0 Comments - Add comment