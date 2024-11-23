DEAL: Sony Sonos Yamaha Bose and more subwoofers for Dolby Atmos soundbars, home theaters

Black Friday 2024 sales hit early with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, Shockwafe 9.2.4, and Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems, and more recently, companies like JBL and Polk Audio followed suit with their own discounts on BAR series and MagniFi series. If you are after AVRs, you can check out Denon's S760H and S970H AVRs here.

There are also plenty of subwoofer models on sale this Black Friday across several brands. There are premium options like Monolith's THX Ultra certified 2000-watt 13-inch driver unit or Definitive Technology's 12-inch monster, as well as much more budget-friendly options.

Monolith by Monoprice 13in THX Certified Ultra 2000-Watt Powered Subwoofer

These can be paired up with existing home theaters and soundbars that are compatible with them. Most of them are ported units as they are geared towards higher SPL (sound pressure level) than low-frequency tightness and accuracy.

You can find the full list of featured subwoofer deals below:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.