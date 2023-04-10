Amazon Lightning Deal: The 4TB SanDisk Extreme PRO SSD available at massive discount of 68%

Amazon has a huge variety of storage options and great deals on a lot of those options. So, if you are someone who is in need of some powerful storage to back up your data, you might want to check out the 4TB SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD in Amazon's Lightning Deal. Right now, it is selling for only $289.99 after a massive discount of 68% on its original MSRP of $899.99. With this deal, you get to save $610, so get your hands on it today!

It features 2000MB/s read and write speeds in a rugged storage solution to offer powerful NVMe solid-state performance in a portable drive. It comes with a forged aluminum chassis acting as a heatsink to provide higher sustained speeds, along with offering approximately two-meter drop protection, and IP55 water and dust resistance. You can also secure it to your backpack or belt with its carabineer loop.

The SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD also ensures extra security by helping you keep your private content safe with the included password protection that employs 256-bit AES hardware encryption. Furthermore, it is supported by Windows 8, Windows 10, and macOS 10.9. It also offers full HD and 4K UHD video support.

The 4TB SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD (Up to 2000MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 - External Solid State Drive): $289.99 (Amazon US)

Alternatively, you can also check out other SSD deals from Crucial, WD_BLACK, and Samsung. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

If this is not what you want, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.