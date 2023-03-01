This is the way to win The Mandalorian-themed Xbox consoles

Earlier this morning, Disney+ dropped the first episode of The Mandalorian Season 3. The hit Star Wars-based TV show continues to chronicle the adventures of the armor-wearing Din "The Mandalorian" Djardin and his small, cute, and Force-powerful companion Grogu (aka "Baby Yoda"). Today, Microsoft announced it will offer fans a chance to win some Mandalorian-branded Xbox consoles.

From March 1 to May 11, players in all Xbox global territories can retweet the official Xbox Twitter account with the hashtag #TheMandalorianXboxSweepstakes. One winner will be picked from those users to get both an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console, both with Mandalorian artwork and green controllers along with a Grogu-themed controller hoodie.

In addition, one US Xbox gamer will win a Grogu-branded Xbox Series S console, the green Grogu Xbox Controller and Hoodie, and most of all, a human-sized pram similar to what Grogu uses in the TV show. Microsoft says:

Featuring massaging cushions, cupholders, LED lights, and holders for your controllers and headphones, it’s the greatest gaming seat in any galaxy.

This contest is for Microsoft Rewards members and will last from March 16 through May 11.