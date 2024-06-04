The latest Ara: History Untold video dev diary talks about the game's narrative events

It's been over a month since Oxide Games posted a new video dev diary for its upcoming PC grand strategy game Ara: History Untold. However, the developer has finally uploaded a new dev diary video on its YouTube channel even as it gets ready to release the game sometime later in 2024.

In the new video, host "@Gamerzakh" chats with Oxide Games's Narrative and Experience Lead, Gabriela Leskur. The subject of this dev diary video is Ara's Narrative Event System. Leskur states that this feature was made to give players more immersion as they control the leader of a nation across the years, giving the game more of a role-playing aspect.

Narrative events can be triggered by player actions, according to Leskur, including the nation's interactions with other countries, tribes, and the world at large. She states:

We hope that players will feel that the world is responding to them, and there are events that are responsive to unique player actions and things that are happening in the game itself, as well. If you meet another nation or another tribe, they will likely come to you with their own stories, with their own requests as it would be in the real world.

The consequences of a player's choices with narrative events could impact things like education and culture in their nation. They could also influence how other nations and tribes feel about the player's nation in the game as well.

Ara: History Untold is still set for release on the PC sometime in the fall of 2024, and it will be published by Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios division. If you are interested in playing the game before it officially launches, you can join the Ara Insider Program right now to get the chance to play pre-release builds. You can learn more about how to participate on the game's Steam page. Oxide has already announced it will launch a closed Technical Alpha for Ara sometime in June.