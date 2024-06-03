Amazon Deal: Get the Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Wi-Fi 6E wireless router for a new low price

With the arrival of Wi-Fi 7 wireless routers, we have seen much lower prices for Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E models. If you have an older router and want to get upgraded to a new Wi-Fi 6E device, you should check out the deep discount for the Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 right now.

At the moment, the Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Wi-Fi 6E wireless router is available for a new low price of $239 at Amazon. That's also a big $160.99 discount from its $399.99 MSRP.

The RAXE300 is a tri-band router (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz) with top combined download speeds of 7.8Gbps. Inside the router are six antennas designed to send a strong signal with less interference. The router can cover up to 2,500 square feet with its signal and allows up to 40 devices to connect to it at once.

In the back of the router, owners can find one 2.5 Gbps port for either connecting a device or connecting the router to your internet modem. There are also four 1 Gbps LAN ports as well. Users can connect two of the 1 Gbps ports to use as one 2 Gbps connection for a smart TV, a game console or a PC.

