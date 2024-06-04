Times are tough but you can get the 2022 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet now for just £79.99

Thanks to a limited-time deal, you can save 47% off the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet so that you’ll pay just £79.99 instead of the original £149.99. It is true that Amazon is always discounting its items, but right now, this product is at the lowest price that it has ever been and based on the price history, future deals may not be this low during future discounts.

Carrying the Amazon brand means that you know you’re getting a good product for the price. This particular tablet is rated with 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 2,291 reviews showing that people think it’s an excellent product. It’s also an Amazon Choice which means that the price is good, the reviewers like it, and the product is ready to ship right away.

Amazon markets this particular tablet to kids aged 3-7 so they’re unlikely to care that this model is from 2022 and only has 32GB of space – all they’re interested in is having interesting stuff to watch and do on it and with a 1-year free Amazon Kids+ subscription, you get plenty of content they’ll be interested in.

As a tablet for kids, it has to be sturdy, that’s why Amazon bundles it in a kid-proof case in either blue, purple, or red (the tablet itself is always black). Amazon notes that you get a 2-year worry-free guarantee where it will replace the tablet for free if it breaks. The screen is also made with strengthened glass to protect against drops.

This Amazon deal is U.K. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

