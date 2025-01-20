ASUS ROG Swift 34-inch OLED gaming monitor drops to its lowest price

OLED monitors are getting more and more affordable, making their benefits accessible to more users. If you want a solid gaming OLED display, check out the ASUS ROG Swift OLED. This large 34-inch curved ultrawide display is now available at its lowest price on Amazon at only $799.

This monitor has a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 pixels and a refresh rate of 240Hz. Since we are talking OLED, the response time is nearly zero (0.03 ms, to be precise), plus you get infinite blacks and deep, rich contrast. The screen is also rated for DisplayHDR 400, 99% of DCI-P3 gamut, 1300 nits of peak brightness (with optional uniform brightness setting for consistent luminance levels) and Delta E

Experience the thrill of smooth and responsive gaming visuals on the ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM’s 34-inch ultrawide 800R curved panel. The panel curvature mimics the shape of the human eye for unparalleled viewing experiences, and a blazing-fast 240 Hz refresh rate ensures that fast-paced onscreen action remains fluid and blur-free.

The ASUS ROG Swift 34-inch monitor comes with three cables: one DisplayPort, one HDMI, and one USB 3.2 for accessories. You also get a pouch, a VESA mount kit, and a calibration report. As for ports, you have one DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI 2.1, one USB-C with 90W power delivery, and one USB-A. Besides, the monitor has a KVM switch that lets you control several computers with only one mouse and keyboard.

