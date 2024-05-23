AVerMedia 4K60 HDMI 2.1 capture card for Windows PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox, is at lowest-ever price

Alongside gaming, game streaming and game recording have also gradually become very popular over the last decade or so. While one can use their processor's software encoding or graphics card's hardware encoding to record or stream, there can be performance or quality hit depending on the settings used.

That's where dedicated capture cards come in though it does cost quite a bit depending on the kind of capture card you are looking at. In case you are a streamer or simply enjoy recording your gameplay or other things in high quality without performance loss, AVerMedia is offering its HDMI 2.1 4K60 capture card today for its lowest-ever price (buying link under the spec list).

It is pricey since it is a premium product but the deal makes it well worth it in case you want one of the best PCIe capture cards available on the market. It's the first HDMI 2.1 card of this nature with support for 4K144 passthrough, 4Kp60 capture as well as ultrawide resolutions.

The key specs are given below:

Specifications Interface: PCIe Gen 3 x4

Video Input: HDMI 2.1

Video Output (Pass-Through): HDMI 2.1

Max Pass-Through Resolutions: 2160p144 HDR/VRR, 3440x1440p 120 HDR/VRR, 1440p240 HDR/VRR, 1080p360 HDR/VRR

Max Capture Resolution: 2160p60

Video Format: YUY2, NV12, RGB24, P010(HDR) System Requirements Windows® 10 x64 / 11 x64 or later

Desktop: Intel® Core™ i5-6XXX / AMD Ryzen™ 3 XXX or above + NVIDIA® GTX 1060 / AMD RX 5700 or above

8 GB RAM recommended (Dual-channel)

Make sure that both your display and console (PS5, PS4 Pro, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One X) support HDMI 2.1 connections.

If your monitor supports built-in DSC (Display Stream Compression), be aware that the maximum supported video pass-through might be 4K120.

Get the AVerMedia HDMI 2.1 Internal PCIe Capture Card at the link below:

AVerMedia HDMI 2.1 Internal PCIe Capture Card for Streaming and Recording 4K60 with Ultra-Low Latency on PS5, PS4 Pro, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One X, Switch Games - GC575 Live Gamer 4K 2.1: $242.99 (Amazon US)

