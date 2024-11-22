JBL BAR, Polk Audio Dolby Atmos soundbars with wireless subwoofer cheapest on Black Friday

Black Friday 2024 sales hit early with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, Shockwafe 9.2.4, and Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems (Check the full list of recent audio deals here).

Now, more brands like Denon, that we covered earlier today, have also started offering their Black Friday discounts. We can check out its S760H and S970H AVRs here.

If you prefer to stick to soundbars and some of those Nakamichi ones are out of your budget, then JBL and Polk Audio, two other leading audio gear makers are also offering some of their popular products at the lowest prices this Black Friday. The discounts are available on 7.1.4, 7.1.2 as well as corresponding 5.1-based models (purchase links under the specs list below).

First up, we have Polk MagniFi Max AX (SR), like other Polk Audio surround sound systems, it features Polk's patented Stereo Dimensional Array (SDA) technology which, the company claims, creates an excellent soundstage and surround imaging. Combined with Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X, the system should provide an excellent room-filling surround sound experience.

The key specs of the soundbar are given below:

Inputs (3) 4K HDMI-in

(3) 4K HDMI-in (1) HDMI eARC

(1) Optical in

(1) USB-A (for firmware updates) Sound Bar Left/Right Channels: (4) 1 x 3in (25 x 76mm) racetrack mid-woofer drivers (2) 0.75in (19mm) soft dome tweeters

Left/Right Channels: Center Channel: (2) 1 x 2.5in (25 x 64mm) racetrack mid-woofer drivers (1) 0.75in (19mm) soft dome tweeter

Left/Right Height Channels: (2) 2.5in (64mm) full-range drivers

Surround Speakers (1) 3in (73mm) full-range driver Subwoofer (1) 10in down-firing woofer

Get the Polk Audio soundbars at the links below:

Polk MagniFi Max AX SR 7.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with 10" Wireless Subwoofer & SR2 Surround Speakers, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Certified, Polk's Patented VoiceAdjust & SDA Technologies, Black: $629.00 (Amazon US)

Polk MagniFi Max AX 5.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with 10" Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Certified, Polk's Patented VoiceAdjust & SDA Technologies, Easy Setup, Black: $559.00 (Amazon US)

Up next we have several JBL BAR soundbars ranging from the JBL BAR 1000 down to the JBL BAR 9.1.

JBL claims that its BAR 1000 model goes as low as 33Hz which is crucial for movie-watching or even some genres of music. The 10-inch subwoofer is rated at 300 watts of RMS power. The total power output of the system is 880 watts at THD (total harmonic distortion) of 1%.

Unlike the 7.1.4 JBL BAR 1000, the BAR 700 and 500 are 5.1 systems which means they lack true Dolby Atmos, but they can still provide an Atmos-like experience. DTS:X is also not supported. The BAR 700 and BAR 500 are rated at 620 watts and 590 watts respectively.

JBL BAR 1000 back panel

Interestingly, all three systems have similarly-specced subwoofers so if bass is what you are looking for and do not care about the surround or Atmos experience so much, you can opt for the cheapest BAR 500 too.

Get the JBL BAR 1000, 700, and 500 models at the links below:

