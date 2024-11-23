Black Friday Deal: 8TB Seagate BarraCuda HDD is selling at a great price

In case you have been looking for a reliable and high-capacity internal hard drive for backup storage, the Seagate BarraCuda could be a suitable choice to consider. Amazon is once again offering the drive at its lowest price in over a year.

The BarraCuda has a 3.5-inch form factor, operates at 5400 RPM, and includes 256MB of cache. With a sustained transfer rate of 190MB/s and a SATA 6Gb/s interface, the drive promises efficient data handling.

The Seagate BarraCuda includes Self-Encrypting Drive (SED) technology as well as hardware-based Instant Secure Erase. Keep in mind that the drive uses Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR) technology. This means it is not designed for 24/7 operation or heavy-duty workloads. However, it is well-suited for tasks like backup storage.

8TB Seagate BarraCuda Internal Hard Drive (3.5 Inch Sata 6 Gb/s 5400 RPM 256MB Cache for Computer Desktop PC): $109.99 (Amazon US)

