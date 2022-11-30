CyberMonday 2022: AMD RX 6500 XT, the best eSports gaming GPU is selling for just $100

In this ongoing sales season of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we have been busy hunting and writing deals articles across computer hardware, like processors, storage components like CMR-based hard disks (HDDs), as well as on SSDs, including NVMe. Graphics cards are much much cheaper than what they were a couple of years ago too.

For example, we recently found an Nvidia RTX 2060 6GB selling for just $179 and an RX 6600, which is by far the best value 1080p AAA gaming card, for only $190. In case you missed those, here is another great deal that you shouldn't look over. The TUF Radeon RX 6500 XT from Asus is now selling for just $100 (buying link at the end of article).

Asus TUF RX 6500 XT OC

The 4GB RX 6500 XT is not a flawless card by any means, as it has gimped video decode and encode capabilities. The Navi 24 inside it lacks AV1 decode support and has no encoding block either. Plus it only has four PCIe lanes which means you'd need a PCIe 3.0 board minimum for decent performance. If you are not sure about your motherboard's PCIe interface, refer to this article, where we also rank the best budget gaming GPUs of this generation.

However, if you are not after AAA gaming and aren't looking for an HTPC or streaming/encoding solution, then this card is ideal for you. The RX 6500 XT at $100 is much faster than other equivalently priced GPUs like the GT 1030, RX 550, among others. This means titles like Rainbow Six Siege, Fortnite, CS: GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, among others, can be easily played on it. Even heavier titles like Battlefield and Call of Duty Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, should be fine as long as you lower the texture quality.

Grab the RX 6500 XT at the link below:

The only drawback of the TUF is that it's a two-slot design, measuring 250 x 147 x 54 mm, and hence may not fit tiny mini ITX cases. The GPU requires a single six-pin power connector.

