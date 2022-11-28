Nvidia RTX 2060 is now available for just $179

Everyone is talking about the new and crazy-expensive Nvidia RTX 4090 and 4080 (and not necessarily in a positive way). AMD's upcoming RX 7000 Series is also hyping up before the launch, leaving users with shallower pockets without much love. As Nvidia does not rush to upgrade its old 16 Series, and entry-level Radeon GPUs do not look particularly attractive, users resort to previous-gen graphics cards to get more power for less. Here is your chance to snag the ASUS GeForce RTX 2060 6GB for as little as $179, notably cheaper than the inferior 16 Series.

ASUS RTX 2060 6GB: $179.19 | 49% off on Amazon US

This is an excellent deal in case you missed the recent Black Friday sales on the similarly performing AMD RX 6600. Nvidia launched the RTX 2060 almost three years ago, and it is one of the most popular graphics cards on Steam. Of course, it does not break any performance record, but it is an excellent offering for those using old and significantly outdated graphics cards that struggle to run the latest games at decent framerates. Besides more raw power, the RTX 2060 will give you a glimpse of ray tracing and other next-gen Nvidia tech.

As for the ASUS RTX 2060 itself, it is a no-frills dual fan graphics card with zero-dB support (fans stop when the temperature goes below 55C), 6GB of GDDR6 memory (192-bit), metal backplate, 2 HDMI ports, 1 DisplayPort, and 1 DVI-D port. Note that you need a PSU capable of supplying at least 500W to power the RTX 2060 and maintain its performance under heavy load. Luckily, PSUs are also on sale, so you can save on the component if necessary.

If you are curious, check out our Specs Appeal article comparing the latest Nvidia GPUs with two previous generations.

