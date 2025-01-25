Weekend PC Game Deals: Rockstar specials, RTS fests, and free art puzzles

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
We kick things off with the latest Epic Games Store freebie. Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery is the giveaway for PC gamers this time, coming from indie studio Silver Lining Studio.
The title offers the story of an aspiring artist attempting to complete her masterpiece. It goes through her life exploring artistic themes and her own relationships, all using paintings. The game touts a Studio Ghibli-esque visual design and lets players paint, sketch, and retouch the artwork without restraints.
The Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery giveaway on the Epic Games Store will last until the Undying giveaway takes over on January 30.
Free Events
Three games are populating the free events space this weekend.
Kicking things off is Diablo IV from Blizzard Entertainment. The ARPG is free to try over the weekend, and as a plus, you can even try out the game's Spiritborn class from the recently released Vessel of Hatred expansion during this time.
Next up, Amplitude Studios is celebrating its new game announcement with a free event of its own. Its latest 4X strategy experience, Humankind, is now free to try, letting you take your civilization from the ancient era to the modern age while evolving them using different cultures during each major advancement.
The final game you have available to try out for free is Necesse. This is an open-world survival crafter with a procedurally generated world. You can jump into this sandbox solo or with friends to build towns, go mining, dungeon dive, beat monsters, and more.
Big Deals
The massive real-time strategy festival from Steam and publisher sales from Microsoft, Ubisoft, Rockstar, and more are populating the discounts space this weekend. Check out our hand-picked big deals list for this weekend below:
- Cities: Skylines II – $35.99 on GreenManGaming
- Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition – $34.99 on Epic Store
- Forza Motorsport – $34.99 on Steam
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – $31.32 on Gamebillet
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – $29.99 on Steam
- Forza Horizon 5 – $29.99 on Steam
- Company of Heroes 3 – $29.99 on Steam
- Diablo IV – $27.49 on Steam
- Cyberpunk 2077 – $26.99 on Steam
- Dead Island 2 – $24.99 on Steam
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – $23.99 on Steam
- Palworld – $22.49 on Steam
- Persona 5 Royal – $21.47 on Gamebillet
- The Crew Motorfest – $20.99 on Steam
- Age of Mythology: Retold – $20.09 on Steam
- Wasteland 3 – $19.99 on Steam
- Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition – $19.99 on Steam
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – $19.99 on Steam
- Assassin's Creed Mirage – $19.99 on Steam
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) – $19.79 on Steam
- Lords of the Fallen – $19.79 on Steam
- Atomic Heart – $19.79 on Steam
- Hunt: Showdown 1896 – $17.99 on Steam
- Psychonauts 2 – $17.18 on Indiegala
- Darkest Dungeon II – $15.99 on Fanatical
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $14.99 on Steam
- SteamWorld Heist II – $14.99 on Steam
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – $14.98 on Steam
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition – $11.99 on Steam
- Party Animals – $11.99 on Steam
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $11.99 on Steam
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla – $11 on Gamesplanet
- Quantum Break – $9.99 on Steam
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection – $9.99 on Steam
- DOOM Eternal – $9.99 on Steam
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – $9.99 on Steam
- ENDLESS Space 2 – $9.99 on Steam
- Riders Republic – $9.99 on Steam
- Gears Tactics – $9.89 on Steam
- Subnautica – $9.89 on Steam
- Necesse – $9.74 on Steam
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology – $8.99 on Fanatical
- Assassin's Creed Origins – $8.99 on Steam
- Slay the Spire – $8.49 on Steam
- Vampyr – $7.99 on Steam
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps – $7.49 on Steam
- Wasteland Remastered – $7.49 on Steam
- Pillars of Eternity – $7.49 on Steam
- HUMANKIND – $7.49 on Steam
- ENDLESS Legend – $7.49 on Steam
- Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition – $5.99 on Steam
- Max Payne 3 – $5.99 on Steam
- Bully: Scholarship Edition – $5.24 on Steam
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition – $4.99 on Steam
- Sunset Overdrive – $4.99 on Steam
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition – $4.99 on Steam
- Rise of Nations: Extended Edition – $4.99 on Steam
- Assassin's Creed: Director's Cut Edition – $4.99 on Steam
- Assassin's Creed 2 – $4.99 on Steam
- DOOM – $3.99 on Steam
- Dust: An Elysian Tail – $3.74 on Steam
DRM-free Specials
The GOG store has kicked off a massive New Year Sale, bringing down the prices of over 6000 DRM-free games. Here are some highlights:
- Sins of a Solar Empire - Ultimate Edition - $19.59 on GOG
- The Oregon Trail - $14.99 on GOG
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - $9.99 on GOG
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV: The Complete Edition - $7.49 on GOG
- SPORE Collection - $7.49 on GOG
- Star Trek: Armada II - $7.49 on GOG
- Star Trek: Bridge Commander - $7.49 on GOG
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $7.49 on GOG
- METAL GEAR SOLID - $6.99 on GOG
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition - $6.59 on GOG
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy - $6.49 on GOG
- Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition - $6.49 on GOG
- LEGO The Lord of the Rings™ - $4.99 on GOG
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest - $4.99 on GOG
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe - $4.99 on GOG
- Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition - $3.99 on GOG
- Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition - $3.99 on GOG
- Batman: Arkham Origins - $3.99 on GOG
- DOOM + DOOM II - $3.99 on GOG
- DOOM 3 - $3.99 on GOG
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 on GOG
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut - $2.99 on GOG
- Tomb Raider GOTY - $2.99 on GOG
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition - $2.49 on GOG
- Fallout 2 - $2.49 on GOG
- Stranglehold - $1.99 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
