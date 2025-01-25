Weekend PC Game Deals: Rockstar specials, RTS fests, and free art puzzles

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

We kick things off with the latest Epic Games Store freebie. Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery is the giveaway for PC gamers this time, coming from indie studio Silver Lining Studio.

The title offers the story of an aspiring artist attempting to complete her masterpiece. It goes through her life exploring artistic themes and her own relationships, all using paintings. The game touts a Studio Ghibli-esque visual design and lets players paint, sketch, and retouch the artwork without restraints.

The Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery giveaway on the Epic Games Store will last until the Undying giveaway takes over on January 30.

Free Events

Three games are populating the free events space this weekend.

Kicking things off is Diablo IV from Blizzard Entertainment. The ARPG is free to try over the weekend, and as a plus, you can even try out the game's Spiritborn class from the recently released Vessel of Hatred expansion during this time.

Next up, Amplitude Studios is celebrating its new game announcement with a free event of its own. Its latest 4X strategy experience, Humankind, is now free to try, letting you take your civilization from the ancient era to the modern age while evolving them using different cultures during each major advancement.

The final game you have available to try out for free is Necesse. This is an open-world survival crafter with a procedurally generated world. You can jump into this sandbox solo or with friends to build towns, go mining, dungeon dive, beat monsters, and more.

Big Deals

The massive real-time strategy festival from Steam and publisher sales from Microsoft, Ubisoft, Rockstar, and more are populating the discounts space this weekend. Check out our hand-picked big deals list for this weekend below:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store has kicked off a massive New Year Sale, bringing down the prices of over 6000 DRM-free games. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.