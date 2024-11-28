Don't miss Synology, QNAP 8-bay 4-bay diskless NAS at great prices this Black Friday 2024

This Black Friday, Synology and QNAP, two leading NAS (network attached storage) makers, are offering several of their products at excellent value. This is a great time to pick one (or more) of these up to pair up with compatible CMR-based NAS hard disk drivers (HDDs) for compatible diskless options.

Seagate, for example, is offering the 24TB, 20TB, and 16TB variants of its IronWolf Pro at great prices, and you also have the option for SMR disks in case you wish to go that route as a backup option with the Barracuda 8TB.

First, we have the Synology NAS DiskStation DS1821+, which is on offer for $900, $899.99 to be precise (purchase link under the product specs list). It is in high demand at the moment, apparently, as the deal is temporarily out of stock on Amazon US, but the company does say it is "working hard to be back in stock."

The offer is even cheaper considering you can avail two Newegg $100 gift cards with the $90 limit to save another $20; Amazon also has $80 gift cards for similar savings.

Newegg is also offering an additional "$60 off" with a combo pack with WD drives, though it is best to avoid the combo.

The DS1821+ supports 2.5-inch, 3.5-inch, and M.2 drive types. The key specs of the Synology 8 Bay DiskStation DS1821+ (Diskless) are given below:

CPU: AMD Ryzen Embedded V1500B 2.2GHz 4 core 8 thread (12-25 watt TDP)

System Memory: 1x 4 GB DDR4 ECC SODIMM (pre-installed)

Total Memory Slots: 2

Maximum Memory Capacity: 32 GB (16 GB x 2)

Drive Bays: 8

Maximum Drive Bays with Expansion Unit: 18 (DX517 x 2)

M.2 Drive Slots: 2 (NVMe)

Compatible Drive Type: 3.5" SATA HDD 2.5" SATA HDD 2.5" SATA SSD M.2 2280 NVMe SSD

RJ-45 1GbE LAN Port: 4

USB 3.2 Gen 1 Port: 4

Expansion Port: 2 (eSATA)

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 40°C (32°F to 104°F)

Get the Synology disk at the link below:

Aside from Synology, QNAP also has discounts on its own models. You can check these out, too, if you feel the DS1821+ is out of your budget.

QNAP TS-464-8G-US 4 Bay High-Performance Desktop NAS with Intel Celeron Quad-core Processor, M.2 PCIe Slots and Dual 2.5GbE (2.5G/1G/100M) Network Connectivity (Diskless): $469.00 (Amazon US)

QNAP TR-004 4 Bay USB Type-C Direct Attached Storage (DAS) with hardware RAID (Diskless): $174.00 (Amazon US)

