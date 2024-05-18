The Amazon Fire TV Cube streaming set-top box is back down to its lowest price of $109.99

Sometimes, the smart TV operating system you might have installed inside your television can act up. It might be prone to crashing apps sometimes, and sometimes even the entire OS crashes and reboots. The performance of the installed smart TV OS can also lag as well. The solution to these problems is to get a dedicated and powerful streaming video set-top box.

The most powerful device that runs the Amazon Fire TV OS is the Fire TV Cube. Right now, it is available for the price of $109.99. That matches the lowest price ever for this product and it's also the first time it has hit that low price level since the holiday shopping season of 2023.

The size of the Fire TV Cube is still pretty compact, but it packs in a lot of power. It includes an octa-core 2.0 GHz processor. That means it should run Fire TV apps with little to no performance issues. It also has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, which means more memory and more space to download streaming apps.

The Fire TV OS has all of the major free and premium streaming services and you can stream video up to 4K resolution, with support for all the major HDR standards (Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG) You can also control them hands-free since the Fire TV Cube also has microphones. You can turn on the TV, search for movies, launch apps, and more with just your voice via the Alexa voice assistant. There's also an old-fashioned remote control for the box if you don't want to use your voice.

You can connect the Fire TV Cube to your home wireless network with its Wi-Fi 6E hardware. or you can use a cable to connect it with its Ethernet port. There's also a USB-A port and two HDMI ports in the back.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days, and more:

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.