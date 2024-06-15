Get the Corsair K65 Plus 75% wireless keyboard for its lowest price

Corsair makes a number of great gaming PC accessories including some of the best gaming-themed keyboards. Right now, one of them. the Corsair K65 Plus 75% wireless keyboard, is at its lowest price on Amazon.

At the moment, you can get the Corsair K65 Plus 75% wireless keyboard for $129.99. That matches its lowest price, and it's also a $30 discount from its $159.99 MSRP.

The 75% percent size of this keyboard keeps it compact for hardcore PC gamers to use well and still have a lot of movement space for their mouse. However, this keyboard still has the arrow and utility keys for gamers, or anyone else, who wants or needs them.

This is a mechanical keyboard with Corsair's own MLX Red switches, which are also pre-lubricated so gamers and normal PC users can get a smooth experience when pressing down on the keys. If you want to use another switch, that's no problem as this keyboard supports hot-swappable switches. The keyscaps themselves are made of sturdy PBT dye-sublimated material that resists wear and tear.

You can connect this keyboard with a USB cable, or wirelessly with Bluetooth or the included USB 2.4Hz dongle. You will be able to use it for up to 266 hours on one charge with the RGB backlighting turned off.

Other features of this keyboard include a multifunctional dial that you can use to control the RGB lighting, along with zooming or scrolling on the display and more. There are two layers of sound-dampening material inside to get rid of any internal pings or echos as you type. Finally, the included iCue software lets you set up the keys on the keyboard in any way you want, along with custom lighting profiles and more.

