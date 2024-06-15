Get this 15-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (8GB/256GB) for less than £870

Microsoft is currently offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 with a 15-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage at its lowest price on Amazon of just £861.28. At launch, this laptop cost £1,299 and still occasionally returns to that price, though, the general trend has been for it to come down over time but now is at its lowest.

Buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 for just £861.28

Some of the highlights of this particular Surface Laptop 5 include its 15-inch display Intel Core i7-1255U processor, its 256GB SSD and the fact that it has 8GB of RAM. It also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed. In terms of colour, you’re restricted to the Platinum colour.

Highlighting more features, the product page reads:

Laptop 5 is our best all-around Laptop with the perfect balance of sleek design, high performance and long battery life - great for portability and hybrid work.

Polished, purposeful, personal - Sleek, light, elegant. Our most balanced design – Beautiful. Functional. Portable. Two luxurious finishes – Alcantara: soft and Comfortable. Metal: cool and durable. Two sizes 13.5” and 15”. Designed with everyone in mind: easy-one finger opening + new Adaptive Kit compatible

Blazing Fast, more Power to go - Super fast. Multitasking power. Intel EVO 12th Gen Core Processor i5 and i7. Long battery life. Unplug to stream, play and work anywhere. New USB-C Thunderbolt port. Work like a pro. More versatility, modern productivity set up and faster data transfer. Silent power for uninterrupted work.

Elevated experiences for everything you do - Vibrant PixelSense touchscreen with Dolby Vision Display – even better streaming and gaming experience. HD Camera – look great even in low-light conditions. Dolby Atmos + OmniSonic Speakers for cinematic soun. Studio Mics for crisp and clear voice. Amazing typing experience

Seamless experiences, built-in security - High-end premium design of Surface Laptop + Microsoft Windows 11, Microsoft 365 and Xbox Cloud gaming 30 days trial new experiences. Productivity and creativity: Intel 12th gen + Windows 11 snap layout, enhanced files discoverability and New Photo app + Clipchamp. Gaming and entertainment: PixelSense + Dolby Vision for best entertainment and gaming with new Xbox Controller bar. Communication and connection: HD camera with smart feature that tracks your face + New Microsoft Teams integrated chat to find your important conversations quicker

This laptop is marked as an Amazon Choice which means that the price is good, the ratings are good, and it’s ready to ship right away. Amazon dispatches and sells this laptop and it’s returnable within 30 days of receipt.

Buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 for just £861.28

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.