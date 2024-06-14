Get the Logitech G Pro X 60 Lightspeed wireless keyboard for a new all time low price

In April, Logitech launched its latest gaming-themed wireless keyboard. the Logitech G Pro X 60 Lightspeed. The 60 percent design was made specifically so pro gamers could have more space to move their mouse during tournaments. Now you can get this same keyboard for a pretty solid discount.

When it launched just a couple of months ago, the keyboard was priced at $179.99. Right now at Amazon you can get both the white version of the keyboard and the black version for $149.99, which is a $30 price cut. For the black-colored version, you will need to click on the $30 digital coupon in the Amazon listing to get that discount.

The Logitech G Pro X 60 Lightspeed wireless keyboard tried to make up for its lack of keys in a full-sized keyboard with a feature called Keycontrol in its Ghub software. When combined with another software feature called G-SHIFT, which can be assigned to any button, the new Keycontrol lets owners assign up to 15 functions for each key. Logitech says this will allow "quick access to any key or command directly under their left hand and WASD keys, or any other programmable key on the keyboard."

The keyboard also has GX optical linear switches for faster actuation when playing games. You can connect the keyboard to your PC via Bluetooth or with the included USB Lightspeed dongle which offers a 1 ms response rate. The battery life on a single charge should last up to 65 hours. It also includes per-key customizable RGB backlighting

