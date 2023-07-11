Prime Day 2023 deals: Grab this 16TB WD Elements and back up your PC before it's too late

There has never been a better time to upgrade your storage with an SSD and we are not joking here. Over the last few months or so, hardware, in general, has been extremely affordable compared to what they were a couple of years ago, and products like graphics cards (GPUs), processors, and of course, storage components like SSDs and HDDs, have been the cheapest they have ever been.

For example, AMD's high-end RX 7900 series, the 7900 XTX and 7900 XT are up for grabs as they are down to $900 for the XTX and ~$700 for the XT. In fact, some of the models like the Sapphire Pulse have actually come further down in price and these are not Prime-exclusive deals. At the lower end too, AMD has great sales like the RX 6650 XT, which is faster than the Nvidia RTX 3060, is still just $210 though the deal is about to end in just a few more hours, and these aren't Prime-exclusive either.

Speaking of that, Amazon's Prime Day 2023 sales (check out the rest of them here) are live at the moment and as such, external hard disk drives (HDDs) from Western Digital (WD) in the form of the 16TB Elements are selling at prices that have never been lower.

We already covered Prime Day deals for CMR hard drives, which are perfect for NAS or Plex servers, wherein the 18TB, 16TB, and 8TB models are on sale. (Head over to this article if you are looking for faster external SSDs, up to 4TB) from the likes of Crucial, Samsung, and SanDisk.

Get the WD Elements 16TB from the links below:

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon and Newegg Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.